TV series The Highland Vet returns with plenty of heartwarming animal stories in store

Hit documentary The Highland Vet will return to our screens tonight, with plenty of heartwarming – sometimes dramatic – tales in store.

The popular 5Select show follows the vets team at DS McGregor and Partners in Thurso and Wick as they work round the clock to care for animals across the north.

Its return comes just weeks after the veterinary practice was given the royal seal of approval by the Duke of Rothesay.

Prince Charles was given a tour of the premises by practice director Guy Gordon, who said he showed “genuine interest and insight” into the team’s work.

What can viewers expect in tonight’s episode?

As the fourth series of The Highland Vet gets under way, Mr Gordon promised viewers a “real mix” of stories involving wildlife, farm animals and pets.

He admitted it had been a challenging 18 months for the team as they battled to care for animals safely during the pandemic – even carrying out consultations in the car park, dressed in full PPE.

He added: “We are delighted to be back and this series sees a real mix of stories from wildlife including seals to farm animals, horses and domestic pets, there are many dramatic and heartwarming stories for everyone as well as the Highland seasons thrown in for good measure.”

In tonight’s episode, vets Ken and David are called out to help a common seal.

The seal, spotted by a walker, is brought it to the practice for treatment. After a close-up examination, Ken fears the youngster is too poorly to make it back to the wild and they need to formulate a plan.

Meanwhile, in the small animal wing of the practice, vet Eilidh must work out what is wrong with Niko, a nervous two-year-old Sphinx cat with a sore eye.

And Mr Gordon himself is also called to the small animal wing to meet an anxious farmer who has brought in a newborn lamb with an unusual problem.

The Texel has been born without a bottom and Mr Gordon needs to size up if a correction procedure is possible.

‘A privilege and a pleasure’

The show is narrated by Downtown Abbey star Phyllis Logan, who has just finished wrapping filming for the franchise’s second movie.

She spoke of her delight at being apart of such a “lovely” show.

“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure and I hope it continues quite frankly,” she said.

“What’s not to like about this show? It has got everything in it but it has also got the humanity of the vets themselves and their total dedication.

“They take everything on, and they are so inventive about certain things which they have never come across before. They manage to come up with a plan of how to help the creatures so it’s just been a complete honour, privilege and a pleasure to work on I have to say.”

Rollercoaster ride

The animal-loving actress admits she is constantly surprised by the team’s ability to rise to any challenge; particularly in tonight’s case involving the newborn lamb.

She added: “You would think this would be a one-off but no. It’s not a totally uncommon thing.

“I was very impressed by Guy’s expertise at creating this little bum out of nothing. It was amazing.”

The Highland Vet has now been nominated for an RTS Yorkshire Award in the category best low-cost factual series.

It will go up against shows such as Bangers & Cash on UKTV and 999 Rescue Squad for UKTV.

The new series of The Highland Vet begins tonight at 9pm on 5Select.