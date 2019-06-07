Friday, June 7th 2019 Show Links
TV chef Nick Nairn puts call out for cooks to work on ‘exciting restaurant project’

by Callum Main
07/06/2019, 10:14 am

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is hunting for cooks to work with him on a new project.

In a post on social media he put a call out to chefs who want to work on an “exciting restaurant project”.

He said: “Experience is good, but it’s not the be all and end all.

“What I want is people who really want to cook, who want to cook great food and be part of something special.”

Nairn previously ran a cook school and pizza restaurant in Aberdeen, which shut in July last year after the slump in the oil and gas industry.

 

