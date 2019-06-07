TV chef Nick Nairn puts call out for cooks to work on ‘exciting restaurant project’

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is hunting for cooks to work with him on a new project.

In a post on social media he put a call out to chefs who want to work on an “exciting restaurant project”.

Do you want to work with me? pic.twitter.com/Ddh5GqTQIo — Nick Nairn (@NickNairn) June 7, 2019

He said: “Experience is good, but it’s not the be all and end all.

“What I want is people who really want to cook, who want to cook great food and be part of something special.”

Nairn previously ran a cook school and pizza restaurant in Aberdeen, which shut in July last year after the slump in the oil and gas industry.