Young musicians are being offered a “hand of friendship” by the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust through a new funding scheme.

The trust was established in 2018 in memory of the 14-year-old from Barra who was one of 21 victims killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack in May 2017.

Now a new funding support scheme has been launched to help young music groups across Scotland prepare for the return of face-to-face teaching.

The scheme is being launched on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Eilidh’s death.

Hand of friendship to young musicians

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh’s Trust, said: “Part of Eilidh’s ethos in life was to be a constant friend and to be there when others needed her.

“She was a caring and compassionate person who wanted nothing more than to make others feel loved and supported.

“As we mark four years since we lost our precious Eilidh, we want her spirit to live on through her love of music by offering a hand of friendship and support to young musicians.”

Return to face-to-face teaching

Small grants will be distributed to groups to help them prepare for the transition as they return to delivering group lessons, public performances and competitive events.

Each request should showcase the group’s background and history and the nature of their needs and how the trusts small grant funding would benefit them.

Interested parties have until June 30 to submit requests to hello@eilidhstrust.org.uk for consideration by the trust.

Mrs White added: “We are keen to hear from groups of any musical genre from across Scotland that feel small grant support would help their students grow and flourish over the coming months.”

Read more:

Latest band of support

The scheme is the latest established by the trust in memory of the Western Isles teenager.

At the height of the Covid pandemic last year, the charity reached out to musicians to seek advice and guidance as they worked to create a bespoke support scheme aimed at ensuring music tuition continued despite the restrictions.

In 2019, 13 music groups received a share of £12,000 funding designed to home in and flourish the skills and abilities of young musicians.

Keep Eilidh’s legacy alive

Mrs White said they are determined to help young musicians reach their full potential.

She said: “We know that many music groups have had a tough time during lockdown and last year we supported several groups to ensure they could continue virtual teaching.

“As we are now starting to move out of lockdown and towards a greater degree of normality including face-to-face lessons and public performances, Eilidh’s Trust is keen to ensure youth music groups are supported through this transition.”