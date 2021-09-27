‘Truly magical’: Glamis Castle launches evening fairytale light trail

Tickets are already selling fast for the latest event at Glamis Castle in Angus — a new “fairytale” light show in the estate’s gardens.

The new lit-up route, called A Trail of Tales, will see the sprawling gardens illuminated by vivid light installations in the evenings from October 29 until November 7.

Visitors can discover classic childhood stories in the old castle grounds each night from 4pm until 8.15pm.

The inaugural show is family friendly and offers visitors a new moonlight experience of Glamis Castle in the winter months.

New Glamis light show

Visitors will discover an array of magical installations within the trees including a Troll Bridge, a Peter Pan themed performance and illuminated greenhouses inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk.

Glamis Castle are also collaborating with local businesses throughout the full run of the event.

Dundee-based lighting company AML are producing the light show and Strathmore Event Services based in Meigle will support the event.

A variety of local acting talent will also feature on the trail recreating famous scenes from fairytales.

The team are excited to give families an outdoor experience to look forward to in the winter months.

Helen Buchanan, general manager at Glamis Castle, said: “It has been wonderful welcoming visitors back to Glamis Castle this summer and we are delighted to be able to invite people to step into a fairy tale with A Trail of Tales at Glamis Castle.

“Our gardens are remarkable in the daylight, so a light show at night combined with whimsical story telling is set to be a truly magical and atmospheric experience for all ages.

‘Truly magical’

“Working with local businesses is very important to us, so we are thrilled to have been able to partner with AML and Strathmore Event Services to bring this idea to life.”

Refreshments will be available along the trail for visitors to warm up with a hot drink or a snack. The Hub Café and Castle Kitchen Restaurant will also be open and serving their seasonal menus during the event.

Tickets for the events are already selling fast and can be reserved here.

All castle visits must be pre-booked to allow Glamis to monitor visitor numbers while Covid-19 safety measures are in place.