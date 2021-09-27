Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

‘Truly magical’: Glamis Castle launches evening fairytale light trail

By Katy Scott
27/09/2021, 5:10 pm
The new light show launches at the end of October.

Tickets are already selling fast for the latest event at Glamis Castle in Angus — a new “fairytale” light show in the estate’s gardens.

The new lit-up route, called A Trail of Tales, will see the sprawling gardens illuminated by vivid light installations in the evenings from October 29 until November 7.

Visitors can discover classic childhood stories in the old castle grounds each night from 4pm until 8.15pm.

The inaugural show is family friendly and offers visitors a new moonlight experience of Glamis Castle in the winter months.

New Glamis light show

Visitors will discover an array of magical installations within the trees including a Troll Bridge, a Peter Pan themed performance and illuminated greenhouses inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk.

Glamis Castle are also collaborating with local businesses throughout the full run of the event.

Dundee-based lighting company AML are producing the light show and Strathmore Event Services based in Meigle will support the event.

A variety of local acting talent will also feature on the trail recreating famous scenes from fairytales.

glamis castle light show
Tickets are already selling fast for the new Glamis Castle event.

The team are excited to give families an outdoor experience to look forward to in the winter months.

Helen Buchanan, general manager at Glamis Castle, said: “It has been wonderful welcoming visitors back to Glamis Castle this summer and we are delighted to be able to invite people to step into a fairy tale with A Trail of Tales at Glamis Castle.

“Our gardens are remarkable in the daylight, so a light show at night combined with whimsical story telling is set to be a truly magical and atmospheric experience for all ages.

‘Truly magical’

“Working with local businesses is very important to us, so we are thrilled to have been able to partner with AML and Strathmore Event Services to bring this idea to life.”

Refreshments will be available along the trail for visitors to warm up with a hot drink or a snack. The Hub Café and Castle Kitchen Restaurant will also be open and serving their seasonal menus during the event.

Tickets for the events are already selling fast and can be reserved here.

All castle visits must be pre-booked to allow Glamis to monitor visitor numbers while Covid-19 safety measures are in place.