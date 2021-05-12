Tripadvisor names Fort William guesthouse one of the best in the world

A Fort William bed and breakfast has been named one of the best in the world by reviewers on the world’s largest online travel site.

Torlinnhe Guest House has been announced as sixth best on the planet and fourth in the UK and Europe in the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Tripadvisor Best of the Best awards for hotels.

Mark and Larisa Rossi run the guest house on Achintore Road where there is a strong focus on local produce.

Chef proprietor Mark cooks over an open fire in a bid to give guests a memorable meal.

The couple moved to Lochaber from London so that Mark could take up the role of executive chef under Albert Michel Roux at Inverlochy Castle.

The plan was to stay in that position for a number of years but when they saw Torlinnhe for sale in 2019 it was too tempting an opportunity to miss.

Now the couple, who have a three-year-old daughter, Sophie, treat the place like their “second child”, said Larisa.

Speaking about the award, a delighted Mark said: “It is very flattering.”

Tripadvisor spokeswoman Hayley Coleman said: “It’s easy to see why this Fort William guesthouse has been named sixth best B&B in the world.

“Its incredible views across the stunning Loch Linnhe definitely do it no harm, but it’s the B&B’s hosts Mark and Larisa who travellers call out as the stars of the show.

“The exquisite food, invaluable local knowledge, remarkable attention to detail and special little touches that they offer are all consistent themes that appear across their 700+ ‘five bubble’ reviews on Tripadvisor.”

A Scarborough B&B has been named the best-rated B&B in the world. The Toulson Court B&B has taken the title of world number one for the first time.

The Torcroft in Torquay and Dorest House in Lyme Regis take second and third place in Europe and third and fourth in the world respectively.

Every year, Tripadvisor trawls through millions of reviews from its global community of travellers to uncover the hotels and B&Bs that people raved about most.