Tributes to dad-of-three after body found on Montrose beach

Tributes have been paid to a man whose body was found on a beach in Montrose.

A large police presence was reported in the Rossie Island Road area of the town after the discovery of Tom Hopkins’ body on Tuesday.

Officers sealed off the beach and an area below the railway bridge, with the force later confirming a body had been found.

Family and friends of Mr Hopkins, who is understood to have been 35 and a dad-of-three, have paid tribute to him on social media – having previously appealed for help in finding him after he was reported missing.

Family tributes to ‘loving’ dad-of-three

Dad Richard Hopkins wrote that his son, from the Cheltenham area, was a “loving man with a heart of gold” who was loved by everyone he knew.

Richard posted: “I am gutted sad and heartbroken to have to tell you all my eldest son Tom was found this morning passed away on a beach at Montrose, Scotland.

“RIP Tom we love you more than the world.

“Tom has left behind his partner Connie and his 3 sons.”

In a subsequent post, Richard added: “Tom was a quiet, secretive, loving man with a heart of gold and whom everyone around him loved.

“We will not get through this alone we will all stick together as a family and with our many friends.”

Tom’s wife Connie also paid tribute, saying he would be the family’s “guardian angel”.

She said: “14 years of loving you so hard that it breaks my heart to write this!

“I’m lost without you but I have our 3 beautiful boys by my side who miss you like crazy.”

Man’s death not being treated as suspicious

Police Scotland has confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: “Police were called around 3.40am on Tuesday following the sudden death of a man in the Rossie Island Road area of Montrose.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”