Trains to Aberdeen cancelled as emergency services deal with ‘incident’ on tracks

An incident has disrupted rail services between Aberdeen and the central belt this morning.

Around 8.20am, ScotRail tweeted to say an incident on the tracks between Montrose and Arbroath had left all lines closed.

NEW: The emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between Montrose and Arbroath, and all lines are closed. Our Glasgow/Edinburgh – Aberdeen services are being delayed or revised in response to this. More info ASAP. ^CT pic.twitter.com/w4Fz9i4oeU — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 9, 2021

There is no indication at this stage what has taken place. All services between Edinburgh and Glasgow going to Aberdeen have been affected, ScotRail said.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More on this as we get it.