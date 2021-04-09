Show Links
Trains to Aberdeen cancelled as emergency services deal with ‘incident’ on tracks

by Steven Rae
09/04/2021, 8:45 am
An incident has disrupted rail services between Aberdeen and the central belt this morning.

Around 8.20am, ScotRail tweeted to say an incident on the tracks between Montrose and Arbroath had left all lines closed.

There is no indication at this stage what has taken place. All services between Edinburgh and Glasgow going to Aberdeen have been affected, ScotRail said.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More on this as we get it.