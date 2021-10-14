Traditional Gold Medal winners from this year’s Royal National Mod are announced

The winners of one of the Royal National Mod’s most prestigious events have now been crowned.

Closing the seventh day of Scotland’s biggest Gaelic festival was the Traditional Gold Medal final.

Calum MacColla took home the gold in the men’s category, and Emma NicLeoid scored highest among the women.

Scores were close moving into the final, meaning it could have been taken by any of the seven finalists.

Usually there would have been three men and three women competing, but tied scores in Thursday morning’s qualifiers meant an extra person went through for both to sing again.

All singers took to the stage to perform two Gaelic song of their choice.

They were each given a score out of 100 based on their Gaelic and musicality.

Mr MacColla got a score of 274, beating three other men to the top spot.

Miss NicLeoid was awarded the highest score of the evening with 281.

It was a close competition, with both winning their respective categories by a single point.

The final rounded off what was a busy day at the Royal National Mod, with the afternoon’s choir concert going down a storm.

What is still to come?

Friday is the final day of competitions at this year’s Mod in Inverness.

Every day this week has been full of talent, from children’s events at the beginning of the week through to Silver and Gold Medal competitions on Wednesday.

On Friday, adult duets and quartets will perform their best Gaelic songs in the hopes of joining the long list of performers who have won big at the Royal National Mod.

For the grand finale on Saturday, everyone is invited to gather in Northern Meeting Park to watch the Mod banner officially be handed over to Perth Mod 2022 in preparation for next year’s event.

