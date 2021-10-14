Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Traditional Gold Medal winners from this year’s Royal National Mod are announced

By Lauren Robertson
14/10/2021, 10:11 pm
Performers at the Royal National Mod.

The winners of one of the Royal National Mod’s most prestigious events have now been crowned.

Closing the seventh day of Scotland’s biggest Gaelic festival was the Traditional Gold Medal final.

Calum MacColla took home the gold in the men’s category, and Emma NicLeoid scored highest among the women.

Scores were close moving into the final, meaning it could have been taken by any of the seven finalists.

Usually there would have been three men and three women competing, but tied scores in Thursday morning’s qualifiers meant an extra person went through for both to sing again.

All singers took to the stage to perform two Gaelic song of their choice.

They were each given a score out of 100 based on their Gaelic and musicality.

Mr MacColla got a score of 274, beating three other men to the top spot.

Miss NicLeoid was awarded the highest score of the evening with 281.

It was a close competition, with both winning their respective categories by a single point.

The final rounded off what was a busy day at the Royal National Mod, with the afternoon’s choir concert going down a storm.

What is still to come?

Friday is the final day of competitions at this year’s Mod in Inverness.

Every day this week has been full of talent, from children’s events at the beginning of the week through to Silver and Gold Medal competitions on Wednesday.

On Friday, adult duets and quartets will perform their best Gaelic songs in the hopes of joining the long list of performers who have won big at the Royal National Mod.

For the grand finale on Saturday, everyone is invited to gather in Northern Meeting Park to watch the Mod banner officially be handed over to Perth Mod 2022 in preparation for next year’s event.

Watch all our videos from the Royal National Mod here