Tourism and hospitality firms in Scotland could reopen on July 15

Tourism and hospitality businesses in Scotland have been told they may be able to reopen on July 15.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing revealed the target date in a statement at Holyrood.

Tourism firms have been among the hardest hit by the lockdown, and fears have been raised that it could take several years to recover.

Announcing the potential lifting of restrictions, Mr Ewing said: “As things stand just now our hope is that we would be able to give the go-ahead to a reopening of the sector at the July 9 review.

“Assuming this does prove possible, some time would then be required for inter-connecting services, such as transport, to be prepared.

“On that basis, and on the clear understanding with the industry that nothing can be absolutely guaranteed at this stage, and that we may need to change this date if the evidence requires it, we would encourage tourism and hospitality businesses to prepare, within appropriate safety guidelines, for reopening on July 15.”