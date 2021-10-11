Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

‘Totally incompetent’: Boris Johnson criticised for Spanish holiday in a crisis

By Andy Philip
11/10/2021, 9:01 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly left for Spain after the Tory conference last week.

The prime minister was accused of being out of touch by flying abroad while the UK faces mounting problems with energy costs and labour shortages.

Boris Johnson is reportedly staying in a private villa in Marbella with his wife Carrie and their son Wilf.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, in Orkney today, heavily criticised his opponent for leaving the country “at the height of this crisis”.

Mr Davey, a former energy minister in the Conservative-Lib Dem UK Government, said the prime minister should be overseeing talks for extra support in the troubled energy sector.

He said he’s “angry” at a “failure” to prepare for difficulties with industry, HGV drivers shortages and energy.

‘Quite shocking really’

“Then to go on holiday at the height of this crisis is quite shocking really,” Mr Davey said.

“It’s almost as if he doesn’t think there’s a crisis.

“I think we have a Conservative prime minister who is out of touch.

“I think people struggling with heating bills, struggling with high energy costs and shortages of labour are going to say this prime minister is totally incompetent.”

His mother passed away very sadly two or three weeks ago and he may have decided to take a short break.

– Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng defends Mr Johnson.

Last year, Mr Johnson took a break with his family in the Highlands last year.

He was photographed at a holiday cottage on the coast with a bell tent pitched in a field near Applecross.

The prime minister’s foreign holiday was defended at the weekend.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted it was “reasonable” and said he remains in “regular WhatsApp contact” with the Prime Minister.

Mr Kwarteng said: “He’s also had a year-and-a-half in which he’s almost lost his life to Covid, his mother passed away very sadly two or three weeks ago and he may have decided to take a short break.

“I think that’s something reasonable.”

Labour called for “urgent answers on who exactly is running the show”.