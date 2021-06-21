‘Time to grieve’: SNP urge Boris Johnson to bring in paid miscarriage leave across UK

The SNP have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps by offering paid leave to those who suffer a miscarriage.

Angela Crawley, SNP MP for Lanark and Hamilton East, will today present her Private Members Bill to change the law to introduce three days paid miscarriage leave.

In a cross-party letter to the Prime Minister, she highlighted that around one in eight pregnancies will end in miscarriage, meaning thousands of women and men are “suffering profound loss without adequate time to grieve”.

The Scottish Government is committed to introducing three days of paid miscarriage leave within the public sector in Scotland – but employment law powers to extend this to the private sector, remain reserved to Westminster.

‘Forced to go back to the workplace’

Abi Clarke, founder and chairwoman of Aberdeen-based charity Miss (Miscarriage Information Support Service), which supports those who experience miscarriage in the north-east, said the bill marks a “fantastic” step forward.

She added: “We often hear from our members how they feel forced to go back to their workplace because they don’t feel comfortable talking to their manager about the reason they want to be off – whether it’s because they are scheduled in for surgery, needing time to grieve or for their own mental health.

“It’s important that bereaved parents have this time to grieve properly and not be forced back into their workplace.

“This can have a massive impact on their mental health and wellbeing as they are not dealing with their grief properly and forcing to push it aside and hide their emotions to their work colleagues.”

Alternatives Dundee, a charity which provides counselling and support for those affected by miscarriage, abortion, infertility or child loss, have welcomed the move.

Rachel Macdonald, the charity’s centre manager, said: “At Alternatives we support over 100 individuals each year who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy.

“For many this is a devastating experience, often traumatic and leaving a profound sense of grief which as a society we are not always good at acknowledging and supporting.

“Three days paid leave would be a start to validating the loss that so many of us experience and a step towards being a more compassionate society which supports our colleagues at a time of distress.”

‘Follow in New Zealand’s footsteps’

Couples in New Zealand who have a miscarriage or stillbirth will be eligible for paid bereavement leave under a new law approved earlier this year.

It joins a small number of countries in the world to introduce the measure, including Philippines and India.

Ms Crawley said the bill “brings us one step closer to ensuring parents get the time they need to grieve and process a miscarriage, without worrying about their finances and employment”.

She added: “Under current rules, the only way parents can get this time off is by requesting compassionate leave – which may or may not be granted – or take annual or unpaid leave. This isn’t fair.

“If passed, this Bill would see the UK follow in New Zealand’s footsteps and bring in three days paid leave for anyone who has suffered a miscarriage in the UK.

“Parents shouldn’t have to wait for Westminster to act. I hope the UK government will back my bill and make this important change to the law – or, at the very least, devolve the powers to the Scottish Parliament so we can introduce it ourselves in Scotland.”