News / Scotland
News / Scotland

Thurso’s New Year’s Day dip back on after pandemic halted last year’s event

By Iain Grant
05/11/2021, 3:32 pm
Enjoying the fun in the sea at Thurso, on New Year's day in 2020. PIC: Robert MacDonald/Northern Studios

Thurso’s New Year’s Day dip is a goer again after Covid-19 wiped out plans to stage the follow-up to the inaugural event in 2020.

Organisers are inviting all comers, from youngsters to pensioners, to take part in the charity spectacle at noon on January 1.

Crowds lined the seafront to watch more than 100 – many in fancy dress – take part in the first dip, which raised more than £2000 for the drive to regenerate the harbour area.

Thurso Community Development Trust hopes the recent growth in popularity in outdoor swimming will help boost numbers taking part.

Once again, safety cover is being provided by Thurso RNLI and Pentland Firth Canoe Club.

Speaking following the inaugural event, Thurso Community Development Trust said they organised the event in an effort to revitalise the feeling of “community spirit” of the town.

Treasurer Carol Paterson said: “I got a sheer surprise when I came out the community cafe and went along the esplanade. I knew the entrants of the swimmers but I couldn’t believe the crowd that had turned up. It was unbelievable.”