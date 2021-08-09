Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thug’s boast to police after vicious double attack

By David Love
09/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Inverness Justice Centre.
A thug brutally attacked two men leaving them covered in blood then boasted to police: “I made a good job of them, didn’t I?”

Charles Maclennan – who has a horrendous history of violent assaults – battered the pair at a property in Culloden.

One of his victims was asleep on the sofa when the attack began and the other was chased through the house.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Maclennan, 37, had received a threatening phone call the night before the assaults on May 17.

Defence lawyer Gordon Nicol said Maclennan, whose address was given as Inverness Prison, arrived at the property in Galloway Drive to find the man accused of making the threats sleeping on the couch.

“The red mist descended and he lost the plot,” Mr Nicol told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank. “He accepts he shouldn’t have done it.”

Unleashed a flurry of punches

The court was told Maclennan punched one man several times as he lay asleep before turning his attention to the other.

Maclennan unleashed a flurry of punches to the man’s face in the living room and followed him into the kitchen, where more were inflicted.

He then attacked the blood-soaked man a third time when he fled back into the living room.

When Maclennan was arrested by police a short time later, he boasted: “I made a good job of them, didn’t I?”

He then told the officers he knew their faces, he would find them when they were off duty and assault them, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court.

Sheriff Cruickshank said Maclennan had a “horrendous record of previous convictions, including numerous for assault” and sentenced him to 18 months in jail.

But he backdated the sentence to May 18 when Maclennan, who admitted two assaults to injury and one charge of threatening behaviour, was remanded.

 