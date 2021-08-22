Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
One dead after boat capsizes south of Stonehaven

By Neil Henderson
22/08/2021, 11:34 am Updated: 22/08/2021, 2:27 pm
A police car sits on the quayside guarding the boat after it was returned to Gourdon harbour.
One person has died after a boat capsized off the north-east coast.

Three people were onboard the boat when it flooded and overturned off Kinneff.

A passing fishing boat spotted the vessel, and managed to pull one person to safety while raising the alarm.

Local boats began searching for the other two, while three RNLI crews and the coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene.

An offshore supply vessel found one of the stricken crew members, and they were transferred to Stonehaven lifeboat before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The third casualty managed to swim to shore, where coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Arbroath administered care before paramedics took over in Catterline.

Although all three were located, it has now been confirmed one of them has died.

The harbour at Gordoun is currently closed following the tragedy

Boat towed back to Gordoun

The capsized boat has been towed back into Gordoun Harbour, and has been sealed off by police.

It is believed it got into difficulty a short distance from the shoreline due to a south easterly swell.

An investigation into the tragedy, which unfolded at about 3.30pm on Saturday, will be carried out.

The rescue involved lifeboat crews from Stonehaven, Montrose and Arbroath, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Coastguard teams and the Bond One Rescue helicopter.