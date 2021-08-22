One dead after boat capsizes south of Stonehaven

One person has died after a boat capsized off the north-east coast.

Three people were onboard the boat when it flooded and overturned off Kinneff.

A passing fishing boat spotted the vessel, and managed to pull one person to safety while raising the alarm.

Local boats began searching for the other two, while three RNLI crews and the coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene.

An offshore supply vessel found one of the stricken crew members, and they were transferred to Stonehaven lifeboat before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The third casualty managed to swim to shore, where coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Arbroath administered care before paramedics took over in Catterline.

Although all three were located, it has now been confirmed one of them has died.

Boat towed back to Gordoun

The capsized boat has been towed back into Gordoun Harbour, and has been sealed off by police.

It is believed it got into difficulty a short distance from the shoreline due to a south easterly swell.

An investigation into the tragedy, which unfolded at about 3.30pm on Saturday, will be carried out.

The rescue involved lifeboat crews from Stonehaven, Montrose and Arbroath, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Coastguard teams and the Bond One Rescue helicopter.