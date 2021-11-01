Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Three drivers caught speeding at over 100mph in Caithness over the weekend

By Ross Hempseed
01/11/2021, 3:14 pm

Three men have been reported after being caught speeding and under the influence of drugs in Caithness over the weekend.

Police officers who were out on patrol as part of Operation Cedar stopped three separate vehicles due to dangerous driving.

The three drivers aged 27, 43 and 44 will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal after they were caught speeding along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at 108, 113 and 116 miles per hour, respectively.

One of the men also failed a roadside drug wipe test administered by officers. He was also driving without insurance.

The 47-year-old man also failed a drug wipe test when stopped on the A9 near Skiach.

Drug wipe tests have been found to be effective at quickly and accurately catching drivers who use drugs.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “It’s very disappointing to see that there are a number of drivers who continue to take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“The consequences of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and speeding can be catastrophic and we will continue to carry out enforcement in order to change driver behaviour and reduce casualties.

“Also at this time of year, the change in clocks and deterioration in weather bring additional hazards and it’s essential that all road users think carefully about their actions and take steps to ensure both their driving and vehicle comply with regulations.”