This is when Nicola Sturgeon will give the next statement on easing restrictions in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon held an unexpected briefing yesterday, April 13, relaxing some Covid restrictions in Scotland early.

It was previously announced that there would be several key changes to the restrictions from April 26, but the first minister called an impromptu briefing to accelerate some of the restriction easing.

What did Nicola Sturgeon announce on Tuesday?

As of Friday, travel restrictions will be eased and people will be able to travel across mainland Scotland for outdoor socialising, recreation and exercise.

The first minister announced that six people from up to six households can meet outdoors from Friday.

This is because improved infection rates have allowed the government to accelerate changes to the restrictions.

However, the Scottish islands will not be moving from level three to level two when the mainland moves down to level three. Ms Sturgeon explained that this will allow travel between the mainland and the islands to begin again at the end of the month.

Although Ms Sturgeon said she hopes everyone enjoys the easing of these restrictions she also urged that people “continue to be careful and cautious” to ensure we keep moving forward.

When is the next update?

The first minister said at the end of Tuesday’s briefing that she is expecting to give another update on Tuesday, April 20.

This will be live streamed on the Scottish Government Twitter page and on Scottish Parliament TV.

What is she expected to announce?

The briefing will confirm the changes to restrictions that will take place on April 26.

From April 26, hospitality premises will be able to offer alcoholic drinks outdoors, with no curfew.

Gyms and indoor sporting facilities including swimming pools are expected to reopen for individual exercise.

All shops will be allowed to open and all public buildings will re-open for non-essential needs, including libraries and community centres.