Third person with coronavirus dies in Scotland

A third patient in Scotland diagnosed with Covid-19 has died, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

📺 Watch live: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon holds a press conference on coronavirus (#COVIDー19). https://t.co/KOL923gFUM — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 18, 2020

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is with sadness this afternoon that I have to confirm the death of one more patient.”

She said her thoughts were with the families of those who have died.

As of today, there are 227 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 across Scotland.

