‘They are telling me to kill you’: Man jailed for stabbing mum in family home

A man who stabbed his mum during a “psychotic episode” has been sentenced to 19 months.

Samuel Jones attacked Julie Whittaker-Firth at the family home in Lybster, Caithness, last July 28.

The 29-year-old had to be pinned to the ground by his brother.

Jones had been suffering from mental health issues at the time and had stated before the stabbing: “I am sorry. I have got to do this.”

The first offender pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to assaulting his mum to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life.

Jones’ QC Kevin McCallum told today’s sentencing hearing: “There is no animosity with his mother who wants help for him.

“She doesn’t want the boy to be punished for want of a better phrase.”

‘You have been a good father’

Judge Lord Mulholland said: “This was a serious charge and I accept your responsibility was diminished.

“I accept you had a psychotic episode at the time as medical professionals also accept.

“The episode was likely brought on by the consumption of cannabis … it’s not good for you and poses a risk if there is a link between it and your psychotic episodes.

“You have served the equivalent of a two-year sentence and it may be that you will be released immediately.

“You have been a good father and have not been in trouble before so put this incident behind you and let’s see some positive contributions from you to life as a whole.”

Jones was also put under supervision for a year upon his release from prison.

The court heard there had been concerns about Jones before the attack.

‘Please, you have to let me do this’

On the day of the crime, he went for a bath, got dressed then armed himself with a knife from the kitchen.

As relatives sat in the living room, he apologised and added: “They are telling me to kill you.”

He grabbed Miss Whittaker-Firth and struck her twice with the blade.

The victim yelled at her other son: “Stop him…he has actually stabbed me.”

Jones’ brother leapt over a coffee table and restrained him.

A sobbing Jones then said: “Please, you have to let me do this.”

His brother pleaded with him stating it was “all in his head”.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel said Miss Whittaker Firth suffered two wounds to the left side of her body.

The injuries were described as having a potential danger to her life.

Medics later concluded Jones was suffering a “psychotic episode” at the time.

He had initially faced an attempted murder allegation before prosecutors accepted the guilty plea to the reduced charge.