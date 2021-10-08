The Rest and Be Thankful reopens following closure due to weather warnings

The A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road has reopened following its closure due to the heavy rainfall warnings issued by the Met Office.

Traffic travelling through Glen Croe were diverted via a convoy operation onto Old Military Road because of possible landslides occurring on the A83.

The Rest and Be Thankful is a notoriously dangerous road that travels up the side of Glen Croe, therefore Bear Scotland deemed the road too treacherous given the weather warnings issued on October 7.

The A83 closed at 3.30 pm yesterday and Bear Scotland would evaluate the situation come Friday, October 8, to see if the road could be reopened to traffic.

Bear Scotland, proceeded to reopen the road at 8.45 am this morning however, traffic is still operating under convoy.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “We reopened the A83 this morning following an early morning assessment of the hillside at the Rest, and a review of the most up to date weather forecast.

“Safety remains our top priority, and with further rain expected throughout Friday and over the weekend we will be keeping a close eye on conditions, with our site teams monitoring the situation closely and providing the capability to switch traffic from the A83 to the OMR local diversion should this become necessary.”