News / Scotland

The Queen and Prince Charles to attend Holyrood opening ceremony

By Calum Ross
27/08/2021, 10:40 am Updated: 27/08/2021, 10:42 am
The Queen in Edinburgh in 2016
The Queen is to address the new session of the Scottish Parliament, it has been announced.

She will be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they mark the beginning of the sixth session of the Holyrood parliament on October 2.

The ceremony this year will pay tribute to “local heroes” chosen from across Scotland for the part they have played during the pandemic in their communities, either locally or nationally.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meets with party leaders at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 2016.

Those attending and watching at home will also enjoy a programme of music and entertainment that reflects the diversity of Scotland’s communities.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP said: “This parliament has started its sixth session with renewed hope, energy and determination.

“We are honoured that Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will join us in marking the beginning of this new chapter.

We are honoured that Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will join us in marking the beginning of this new chapter.”

“The past year and a half has been immensely challenging, but we look forward to recognising and celebrating local heroes from across Scotland for their contributions to their communities during this pandemic.

“Our opening ceremonies have always sought to bring the people, the parliament and The Queen together.  This tradition will continue and the people will be at the heart of our proceedings once again.”

Queen Elizabeth II speaks at the opening of the fifth session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Details of the programme, including guests, local heroes and performers will be announced over the coming weeks.

The Queen attended the opening of the last session of the Scottish Parliament in 2016.

In June, the parliament launched a nationwide campaign to search for “local heroes” to recognise the contribution people have made to their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representing each region of Scotland, every MSP has been asked to select and nominate someone to be recognised as part of the day.