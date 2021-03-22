‘The loophole is ridiculous’: Mix-up leaves north seafarers missing vital family time stranded in quarantine hotel in Edinburgh

Seafarers told they were heading home to spend quality time with family have instead been left stranded “like prisoners” in a quarantine hotel after arriving in Scotland hours before exemption rules were updated.
Around 25 workers returning from working off Angola were forced into isolation while colleagues from England were allowed to continue home due to a “ridiculous loophole”.
