‘The Godfather of Rock’ to appear at Monsterfest in Inverness

The Wildhearts and Bad Touch will perform at the upcoming Monsterfest and ‘The Godfather of Rock’ will also make an appearance.

The indoor music event taking place in Inverness will kick off on Wednesday November 10, a year later than originally planned due to the global pandemic.

Now in its third year, Monsterfest has grown from its initial format of a two-night festival to a collection of – not just musical – events throughout the city during the second week in November.

Marco Mendoza, who currently performs with rock superstars Journey, will not only play the main festival, but he will also perform a Sunday session which will include the launch of his new book that he worked on with the festival founder Mark Allison.

Music gigs, whisky tastings and more

British rock band FM, who have released 12 studio albums to date, will also play their biggest hits – such as Tough It Out and Let Love Be The Leader – at the upcoming music festival.

Tipped as a huge name for the future, Welsh chart stars Those Damn Crows will be the first to perform on November 10 with an in-store appearance in HMV in the Eastgate Centre at 3pm. They will also perform a headline set in the evening at the Ironworks on Academy Street.

Other events include a whisky tasting session and an Education Day where industry experts will share their knowledge and experiences with students. The event’s guest speaker will be well-known rock DJ Tom Russell, nicknamed in the UK as The Godfather of Rock.

Monsterfest received part funding from the Highland Council Common Good Fund and the organisers collaborated with businesses including Cairngorm Brewery, Tomatin Distillery, and Penta Hotel to promote music talent in Inverness.

How to book tickets for Monsterfest

The festival takes place from November 10 to Sunday November 14 at various venues in Inverness. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets. Weekend passes are also available.

