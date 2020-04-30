The Feelgood Feed: The latest stories, pictures and videos to make you smile

We live in strange, uncertain times just now but there is plenty of light out there amid the darkness.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the power of community has become all the more apparent.

Across the country, and in every walk of life, people are coming together to help ensure that no one is left to fight coronavirus alone.

From neighbours helping each other with simple everyday tasks, right up to the heroes of our NHS on the front line of the fight, we’re standing together to try to help.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day