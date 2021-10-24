Tesco apologise after outside interference causes issues with app and website

Supermarket giant Tesco have apologised after an “attempt to interfere” with their systems left shoppers unable to access their app and website.

The alleged hack began causing problems on Saturday morning, with shoppers left unable to access the retailer’s online services.

While the supermarket chain has reassured users that their data is safe, access to the website is still an issue for many would-be shoppers.

A spokesperson said: “There is no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data and we continue to take ongoing action to make sure all data stays safe.

“Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app.

“An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site.

“We’re working hard to fully restore all services and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Customer woes

The ongoing issues have left many confused about when their deliveries will arrive – with some questioning if their orders have even gone through at all.

Many customers have expressed their frustration with the lack of online service via comments on the brand’s Facebook page.

One user wrote: “For an organisation the size of Tesco this really isn’t good enough.

“They should have massive redundancy and disaster recovery built in to their IT systems.”

Another added: “Tesco, you seem to be having another issue again due to technology.

“I hope you get it sorted soon so you don’t continue to let down your loyal customers.”