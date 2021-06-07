Global tenor superstar Andrea Bocelli has announced he will perform in Inverness as part of his world tour – saying his “heart’s in the Highlands.”

The Italian opera legend will be at the Caledonian Stadium on July 1 next year, in a concert that will see him perform live in the Highlands for the first time.

Andrea said: “It will be more than a concert: it will represent a personal joy for me, an important debut of my mature career. It will give me the huge privilege to take my voice to one of the most fascinating places on earth, full of history, beauty and poetry.

“After this long and difficult time that has shaken all of humanity, going back to the UK will be incredibly emotional: the returning sunshine after the storm. As in the words of the popular ballad, I already feel like: ‘My heart’s in the Highlands’! “

His Believe world tour will see Andrea – described as the defining tenor of our era – draw on his remarkable career, in which he has performed the greatest Italian opera arias of all time as well as anthemic, classically inspired modern pop.

Fans will flock to see Andrea Bocelli

He has sold some 90 million albums, taking opera music to a new audience, while becoming the biggest selling classical soloist in recording industry history.

The concert will see Andrea with a full orchestra and choir along with other guest artists. It is bound to create a buzz of excitement for Inverness and far further afield.

Scot Gardiner, CEO at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC said everyone at the club is delighted to be able to welcome the world-renowned artist Andrea Bocelli to the Caledonian Stadium next summer.

“It is a huge feather in the cap of the club, the city of Inverness and indeed the Highlands of Scotland,” he said.

“Andrea Bocelli is a world star who has made the crossover from being the most loved tenor on the planet to being known to music fans the world over and we are honoured to be hosting his incredible Believe World Tour in Inverness. I am sure that music fans from all over Scotland and beyond will flock to see this fabulous concert.“

Millions watched live-stream performance

Fans flock to see Andrea at venues ranging from the Eiffel Tower to the Statue of Liberty, the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Pyramids. His Music For Hope live-stream performance from the Duomo Cathedral in Milan at Easter was watched by millions around the globe, at one point peaking at three million. It garnered 28 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours.

His Believe tour is on the back of his new album, which is a selection of songs that have inspired the award-winning artist in his career spanning more than 25 years.

In that time Bocelli has collaborated with a host of A-list stars including Luciano Pavarotti, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Céline Dion, Tony Bennett, Alison Krauss and many more.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli, live at the Caledonian Stadium, will go on sale at 10am on Friday June 11 at www.ictcc.co.uk

There is a ticket hotline at 0344 338 8000 and accessible bookings at 0800 640 5001.

