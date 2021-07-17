Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Teens say stranger approached them with a knife

By Donna MacAllister
17/07/2021, 1:27 pm
theft wood
Police say they are looking into the reports.

Police are looking into reports of a man approaching two young teenagers in  woods with a knife.

Distressed mum Carrie George filed a police report saying her 14-year-old son came home “all shaken up” saying “a chubby man with longish greasy hair” walked up to them with a blade.

Miss George said her son and his friends were walking down Maggie’s Drive in the Maggie’s Wood area of the town when they were approached.

“They were really frightened,” she said.

“Kai has only just turned 14. I’m just so glad they had the sense to run away as fast as they could, instead of just freezing in fright.

“I’m so angry but so scared as well when I think about what could have happened. It scares me to think who this man is and what his intentions might be. Anything could have happened in that woods last night.”

Miss George posted a short alert message on social media.

She wrote: “Warning guys! Some weirdo pulled a knife to my 14 year old son and his friends in Maggie’s Drive woods. A Chubby guy with longish greasy hair heading up the way towards Millbank / Chestnut way. Keep an eye out.”

It raised alarm and many people made a comment.

Fiona Kelly wrote: “Thanks for the warning, I won’t be walking up that road again. I hope the two boys are alright.”

“Hope the bairn is okay Carrie. Shocking that kids can’t walk about and be safe in their own area! Dirty like. Hope this is taken seriously.”

A police spokesman confirmed a report had been logged and said they were making enquiries.

Maggie’s Drive

Several incidents have been reported from Maggie’s Wood in recent years.

A man was assaulted in 2019 and needed medical treatment, and in 2017 police were hunting for a youth who exposed himself to a female dogwalker.

It was also the scene of a police chase when a drug addict tried to hide his supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth £60,000 in the bushes during his flight.