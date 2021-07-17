Teens say stranger approached them with a knife

Police are looking into reports of a man approaching two young teenagers in woods with a knife.

Distressed mum Carrie George filed a police report saying her 14-year-old son came home “all shaken up” saying “a chubby man with longish greasy hair” walked up to them with a blade.

Miss George said her son and his friends were walking down Maggie’s Drive in the Maggie’s Wood area of the town when they were approached.

“They were really frightened,” she said.

“Kai has only just turned 14. I’m just so glad they had the sense to run away as fast as they could, instead of just freezing in fright.

“I’m so angry but so scared as well when I think about what could have happened. It scares me to think who this man is and what his intentions might be. Anything could have happened in that woods last night.”

Miss George posted a short alert message on social media.

She wrote: “Warning guys! Some weirdo pulled a knife to my 14 year old son and his friends in Maggie’s Drive woods. A Chubby guy with longish greasy hair heading up the way towards Millbank / Chestnut way. Keep an eye out.”

It raised alarm and many people made a comment.

Fiona Kelly wrote: “Thanks for the warning, I won’t be walking up that road again. I hope the two boys are alright.”

“Hope the bairn is okay Carrie. Shocking that kids can’t walk about and be safe in their own area! Dirty like. Hope this is taken seriously.”

A police spokesman confirmed a report had been logged and said they were making enquiries.

Maggie’s Drive

Several incidents have been reported from Maggie’s Wood in recent years.

A man was assaulted in 2019 and needed medical treatment, and in 2017 police were hunting for a youth who exposed himself to a female dogwalker.

It was also the scene of a police chase when a drug addict tried to hide his supply of heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth £60,000 in the bushes during his flight.