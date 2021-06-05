Teenager, 16, dies in hospital after crash near Loch Ness

A teenager who was hit by a car on a road near Loch Ness on Thursday has now died in hospital.

Edward Bush, 16, was involved in a collision with a white Audi Q3 on the A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road at Kirkton, near Lochend.

The youngster from Henley on Thames, near London, was flown to hospital in Inverness after the incident.

Teen had ‘bright future ahead of him’

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl who was involved in the same collision remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Another 16-year-old girl, who had also been taken to hospital, has since been discharged.

A statement released by Edward’s family said the teenager would be “eternally loved” by all who knew him.

It said: “Edward will be missed so much by so many, as he was a truly outstanding young man with such an incredible and bright future ahead of him.

“He will never be forgotten and will remain eternally loved and adored by his brothers, parents, family and friends.”

Emergency services were called to the tragic accident on the A82, north of Lochend, shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

Investigation launched by police

An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances of what caused the collision.

Sergeant Angus Macleod, from the police’s road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into this fatal crash are ongoing and it’s important we establish exactly what happened.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward. I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our investigation.”

Collision inspectors arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and worked late into the night to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2448 from Thursday, June 3.