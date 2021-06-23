Teen slashed best friend across face with kitchen knife in row over boy

A 19-year-old woman has been locked up for two alcohol and drug-fuelled attacks, including one where she slashed her best friend from nose to jaw with a knife.

Caitlin Moth carried out the vicious attack on her pal in a row over a boyfriend who had been unfaithful.

The knife attack occurred just two months after she was released by police for another incident in which a girl was dragged screaming from her house and assaulted.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said the first incident occurred after Moth had been drinking in Invergordon.

He said she got a taxi to a house in Cnoc Place, Dingwall after making Snapchat threats towards another girl who lived there and accused the girl of sleeping with her boyfriend.

“Moth then dragged her by the hair through the property and outside into the garden, screaming for help, causing a significant wound to her head,” Mr Weir said.

The second incident on October 21 2020 occurred when Moth had again been drinking and phoned her second victim.

“They were throwing all sorts of threats at each other,” Mr Weir said.

He added that the second victim went to the property and was confronted by Moth, who had a kitchen knife.

He said: “There was an altercation, the two females were on the ground for a few minutes and Moth slashed the other with the knife. She had a 2cm wound running from the left side of her nose down to her upper lip.

“The second was 5cm in length, starting from the left corner of the mouth and running down towards the angle of the jaw. She received nine stitches and will likely need more.”

Moth of Macrae Crescent, Dingwall had previously admitted an assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and an assault to injury.

‘She was in crisis, a lost girl’

Defence solicitor Greg Cunningham told the court: “This is a different girl today than the one she was back then.

“The background for both was drugs, alcohol, teenage girls, boyfriends and infidelity and I don’t seek to trivialise the offences.

“But there has been a change in her life as this is a young woman who took her own steps to get help. She is not just pleading mercy. She was in crisis, a lost girl.

“When I showed her the photograph of what she had done to her best friend, she almost had a full-blown panic attack.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken commented: “But her friend has to see the result in the mirror every day from now on.”

Sentencing her to 14 months in a detention centre, the sheriff told Moth: “It is to your credit that the steps you have taken to turn your life around. But actions have consequences.

“You were released on bail by police after one grave offence of violence which was bad enough. But then, just two months later, you committed a second more significant grave offence of violence with a weapon. Both have had an impact on the victims’ lives.”