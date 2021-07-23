Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Teen guilty of double stabbing in Highland fishing village

By David Love
23/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Inverness Justice Centre

A teenager who stabbed two men in a dispute over an unpaid debt has been found guilty after a four-day trial.

Dylan Thorpe had two knives and stabbed former pal Dylan McWhinney, 25, and as well as his friend, 26-year-old fisherman Jordan Megbaghandu.

His trial, at Inverness Sheriff Court, was delayed by a day after he failed to turn up on Thursday.

The court heard that the violence took place in Mill Street in Ullapool on the night of July 31 last year.

Thorpe, 19, and Mr McWhinney first met each other in homeless accommodation in Inverness’s Kenneth Street.

They became good pals and when Thorpe asked his namesake for a loan, it was handed over without any arrangement for repayment, Mr McWhinney told police.

The court heard Mr McWhinney was now deceased but his death was unrelated to the attack on him.

Jury rejected special defence

Mr McWhinney ended up in the high dependency unit of Raigmore Hospital with a punctured lung after suffering bleeding into his chest cavity. He also sustained a stab wound to his left arm which required stitches.

He was discharged on August 3.

Mr Megbaghandu was stabbed in his right arm, also requiring stitches. He told the court he was off his work for months and has been left with a scar.

Stab victim Dylan McWhinney

Thorpe had denied assaulting Mr McWhinney to the danger of his life and assaulting Mr Megbaghandu to his permanent disfigurement.

Thorpe also denied possessing a knife without reasonable excuse. He was convicted of all three charges by a majority verdict after the jury rejected a special defence of self-defence.

Thorpe claimed he was chased and attacked by both men and, fearing for his life, he stabbed them after grabbing the knife from Mr McWhinney.

‘I warned Dylan he had a knife’

Mr Megbaghandu confirmed he and Mr McWhinney had chased Thorpe but said it was Thorpe who pulled out a small penknife.

He said: “He tried to stab me in the chest but it caught the material of my tee-shirt. I held his arm with the first knife but then he pulled out a second knife, with a six-inch blade and stabbed me in the elbow.

“I warned Dylan that he had a knife but he paid no attention to that.”

He said that the two men were grappling and wrestling when Mr McWhinney was stabbed in the back.

He denied wanting to hurt Thorpe, claiming he wanted both men to talk after they had fallen out in the pub earlier.

He said: “The debt had nothing to do with me. It was not my concern. But I had known Dylan McWhinney for a long time. We were like brothers and what bothered him bothered me.

“I shouldn’t have grabbed Dylan Thorpe. We make some stupid decisions sometimes.”

Mr Megbaghandu added that he “felt responsible” for what happened to his best friend.

Since Thorpe is still a teenager Sheriff Margaret Neilson was obliged to call for a background report.

But she remanded Thorpe in custody until August 30 because of his failure to appear this week.

 