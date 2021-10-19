Teen claims he slashed man’s face after sexual assault

A teenager who slashed a man in the face because he believed he had been sexually assaulted has been locked up for 10 months.

Dylan Thorpe, who previously lived in Strathpeffer and Dingwall but is currently serving a 12 months sentence in a Young Offender’s Institution for a later double stabbing, will also be supervised for five months on his release next year.

Thorpe previously appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank as a first offender and admitted repeatedly striking a man on the head and body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in a house in Oldtown Road, Inverness, on December 4, 2019.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court then that Thorpe’s allegation of sexual assault against the man was still being investigated by the police. No update was given at sentencing on the outcome.

The prosecutor said that the man was playing with his phone after letting Thorpe stay at his address because he said he had nowhere else to go.

“Thorpe asked him: ‘Are you done?’ and then lunged towards him with a knife, striking him on the head, the face and neck,” Ms Eastwood said.

She added that the man recalled putting his hands up to defend himself and being struck on the hands.

She said he was able to grab Thorpe and throw him to the floor and keep a hold of him.

Thorpe had asked to be let go, she added, and when the man did he ran out of the flat.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and made the assault claim, telling police his attack had been in self defence.

The man suffered lacerations to his right temple, right eye area and neck, which all required stitching and will leave scarring, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Matthew Berlow said: “Clearly this is a man who needs assistance on his release.

“He seems to have a propensity for this type of offence. He felt threatened and this was his response.”