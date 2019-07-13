Teacher struck off for boozy sleepover with pupil

A teacher who spent the night with a pupil after the teen had been drinking has been banned from the classroom.

Rodrigo Cintra struck up a friendship with the male pupil and sent him texts referring to sex acts.

He was present when the student, who was then 18, drank alcohol – despite knowing the pupil might not be able to handle it.

On another occasion, Cintra took the pupil on a night out when the teen drank again – then let him sleep in the teachers’ accommodation.

Twelve allegations relating to conduct between 2014-16 were made against Cintra and seven have been proved by a General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) panel.

Records show Cintra was working at a school in October 2014.

A new GCTS report describes Cintra as “arrogant” and added: “His conduct had fallen significantly short of the standards expected of a registered teacher and he is therefore unfit to teach.”

During the hearings, which took place in March and May, the panel was shown dozens of messages between Cintra and the pupil. In one text, Cintra refers to the pupil performing a sex act.

Cintra also sent an audio clip to the pupil which contained the song Let’s Talk About Sex by Salt-N-Pepa.

According to the report, Cintra’s colleagues warned him that holding a birthday party for the student with alcohol would not be permitted, but Cintra was present in July and August 2016 when the pupil was drinking alcohol.

The report said several other members of staff were present on the night out.

It added: “Cintra indicated that, for some time, the pupil had wanted to go on a night out and had regularly mentioned that to him.

“Cintra confirmed that he allowed the pupil to stay with him over a period of three days in August 2016.”

The student’s mother told the GCTS her concern was that “Cintra had been subtly grooming him as his next male partner” and she saw it as a “predatory relationship”.

The report added: “She later learned Cintra had been dismissed from his employment at school following her concerns being reported.”

A council spokesman said the authority does not comment on former employees.

The Evening Express was unable to contact Cintra.

He did not attend the GTCS hearing but had earlier admitted to the panel that he allowed the pupil to stay overnight with him after they had gone on a night out, and also admitted discussing sexual matters with the pupil.

The report said: “The panel accepted evidence to the effect Cintra was arrogant and reluctant to accept the guidance and instruction of colleagues.”