Signal problems cause train disruption for second day running

Train passengers are facing disruption after a signalling fault at Ladybank for the second day running.

Services running from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, Inverness and Arbroath are being cancelled, delayed or revised as a result of the problem.

ScotRail says services are currently unable to run between Ladybank, Perth and Dundee.

NEW: We've received reports that of a signal fault at Ladybank, services between Ladybank and Perth/Dundee are unable to run. The following services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

• Edinburgh to Aberdeen

• Edinburgh to Inverness

• Edinburgh to Arbroath https://t.co/Azwz6cKIg2 pic.twitter.com/bsnVrDyUUO — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 1, 2021

The operator says tickets are being accepted on board Stagecoach buses, while replacement buses have also been ordered to help keep passengers moving.

Passengers looking to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness can use services via Glasgow Queen Street.

It comes after services were disrupted on Thursday morning following a signalling problem in the same area.