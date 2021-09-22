Taynuilt Inn Fire: More than £13,000 raised for ‘iconic’ hotel in just 24 hours

In the 24 hours since a fire destroyed the Taynuilt Inn, near Oban, over £13,000 has been donated to help rebuild what has been lost.

Since a devastating fire tore through the inn in the early hours of Tuesday morning, people from far and wide have been rallying to support those involved.

The local community stepped up to provide warm clothing and duvets for guests of the inn who had fled in their pyjamas.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, as fire fighters tackled the blaze and its aftermath, the stream of tea, coffee, soup and sandwiches seemed endless.

Christine Cox, who lives in Taynuilt, also set up a Go Fund Me page which has already received over £13,000 in donations.

They are still coming in thick and fast with nearly 300 people donating, and one anonymous donor even giving £1,000.

Support for the owners

Lesley and Jordan Foster, owners of the hotel, had been working hard to see the business bounce back from lockdown with a vengeance.

One woman living across from the hotel spoke of popular quiz nights, delicious meals and happy guests.

The couple has lost not only their business, but their home too.

Ms Cox wrote in the fundraiser appealing for people to help the couple get back on their feet following the tragic blaze: “After a fire ravaged Lesley and Jordan’s business and home in the early hours of September 21 they’ve been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“They and their team worked tirelessly to reopen the Taynuilt Inn and it’s been fantastic asset and hub of the community.

“They’ve left this morning with nothing and if anyone could donate to help them get clothes food and things for the dog till they get sorted.”

Those who have donated to the Go Fund Me have also left messages of support for the couple and praise for the business they did.

Rachel Meehan said: “We visit Taynuilt every year and know how important this place is to the local community. We had a lovely meal here last month and are devastated for the new owners that this has happened.”

Many promised to return when they could, having previously enjoyed a stay at the hotel.

Iain Barrie said: “Absolutely devastated for you both, and your excellent team. My wife and I stayed for 3 nights only 3 weeks ago, had a wonderful time, enjoyed every minute!

“So relieved that no-one was injured. We promise that when you re-open we will return for another stay, that’s a given.”

Post Office drop-off

Local postmistress Lorna MacLennan is also encouraging the community to use the Post Office as a drop off point for donations and supplies.

She said: “We’re going to have [the post office] as a drop-off point for anybody that wants to drop any bedding or anything, we juts need to see what they need.

“Folk have handed money in here as well, it’s doing what you can to help.

“It’s a wee community and everyone just gets together and helps, you do what you can do. I’m just glad that everyone is OK – everything can be replaced.”

She said the inn has been an “icon” in the village of Taynuilt.