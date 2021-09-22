Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Taynuilt Inn Fire: More than £13,000 raised for ‘iconic’ hotel in just 24 hours

By Lauren Robertson
22/09/2021, 9:51 am
Fire crews attending the blaze at Taynuilt Inn.
In the 24 hours since a fire destroyed the Taynuilt Inn, near Oban, over £13,000 has been donated to help rebuild what has been lost.

Since a devastating fire tore through the inn in the early hours of Tuesday morning, people from far and wide have been rallying to support those involved.

The local community stepped up to provide warm clothing and duvets for guests of the inn who had fled in their pyjamas.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, as fire fighters tackled the blaze and its aftermath, the stream of tea, coffee, soup and sandwiches seemed endless.

Christine Cox, who lives in Taynuilt, also set up a Go Fund Me page which has already received over £13,000 in donations.

They are still coming in thick and fast with nearly 300 people donating, and one anonymous donor even giving £1,000.

Taynuilt Inn, near Oban, was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Support for the owners

Lesley and Jordan Foster, owners of the hotel, had been working hard to see the business bounce back from lockdown with a vengeance.

One woman living across from the hotel spoke of popular quiz nights, delicious meals and happy guests.

The couple has lost not only their business, but their home too.

Ms Cox wrote in the fundraiser appealing for people to help the couple get back on their feet following the tragic blaze: “After a fire ravaged Lesley and Jordan’s business and home in the early hours of September 21 they’ve been left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“They and their team worked tirelessly to reopen the Taynuilt Inn and it’s been fantastic asset and hub of the community.

“They’ve left this morning with nothing and if anyone could donate to help them get clothes food and things for the dog till they get sorted.”

Those who have donated to the Go Fund Me have also left messages of support for the couple and praise for the business they did.

Rachel Meehan said: “We visit Taynuilt every year and know how important this place is to the local community. We had a lovely meal here last month and are devastated for the new owners that this has happened.”

Many promised to return when they could, having previously enjoyed a stay at the hotel.

Iain Barrie said: “Absolutely devastated for you both, and your excellent team. My wife and I stayed for 3 nights only 3 weeks ago, had a wonderful time, enjoyed every minute!

“So relieved that no-one was injured. We promise that when you re-open we will return for another stay, that’s a given.”

Post Office drop-off

Local postmistress Lorna MacLennan is also encouraging the community to use the Post Office as a drop off point for donations and supplies.

She said: “We’re going to have [the post office] as a drop-off point for anybody that wants to drop any bedding or anything, we juts need to see what they need.

“Folk have handed money in here as well, it’s doing what you can to help.

“It’s a wee community and everyone just gets together and helps, you do what you can do. I’m just glad that everyone is OK – everything can be replaced.”

She said the inn has been an “icon” in the village of Taynuilt.