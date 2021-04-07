Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh: Alba Party candidate facing legal hearing

She previously launched proceedings at the Court of Session after the SSDT ordered her to pay expenses in a professional misconduct case.

The ex-politician was fined £3,000 alongside fellow lawyer Alan Mickel with whom she ran a law firm called Hamilton Burns.

The tribunal case centred on her handling of a trust fund. It found her guilty of professional misconduct and ordered her to pay expenses on an agent and client basis, which means a higher rate than normal expense claims.

It is awarded in circumstances in which a court believes there has been conduct capable of criticism and it wishes to show its dissatisfaction.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh did not follow the normal appeals procedure.

She instead instructed lawyers to launch a judicial review at the Court of Session.

In a written judgment in 2019, judge Lord Ericht ruled that Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s appeal must fail because she didn’t follow the established procedure.

The Law Society, the SSDT and Ms Ahmed-Sheikh have been approached for comment.