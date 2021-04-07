Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh: Alba Party candidate facing legal hearing

Alba Party candidate Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh is due to appear at a legal hearing just days after the Holyrood election next month.
The former SNP MP is on the schedule for a “virtual preliminary hearing” in a case involving the Law Society at the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal (SSDT) on May 11.
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, who served as the MP for Ochil and South Perthshire between 2015 and 2017, is the top candidate in Central Scotland for Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.
She previously launched proceedings at the Court of Session after the SSDT ordered her to pay expenses in a professional misconduct case.
The ex-politician was fined £3,000 alongside fellow lawyer Alan Mickel with whom she ran a law firm called Hamilton Burns.
The tribunal case centred on her handling of a trust fund. It found her guilty of professional misconduct and ordered her to pay expenses on an agent and client basis, which means a higher rate than normal expense claims.
It is awarded in circumstances in which a court believes there has been conduct capable of criticism and it wishes to show its dissatisfaction.
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh did not follow the normal appeals procedure.
She instead instructed lawyers to launch a judicial review at the Court of Session.
In a written judgment in 2019, judge Lord Ericht ruled that Ms Ahmed-Sheikh’s appeal must fail because she didn’t follow the established procedure.
The Law Society, the SSDT and Ms Ahmed-Sheikh have been approached for comment.
