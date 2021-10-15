Take a peek at opening night of L’Arche Highland’s unique postcard exhibition

Members of a Highland charity have come together to create a unique postcard exhibition in the heart of Inverness.

The Friendship Postcard Project showcases artwork in the form of postcards created by members from L’Arche Highland, all centred around the theme of friendship.

The charity supports adults with learning disabilities by creating communities and tight knit support circles.

Co-ordinated through a series of workshops, members from L’Arche organised every aspect of the exhibition, from tickets and advertising through to the bags the postcards will be sold in.

Kirsty Holm, lifeskills workshop manager at L’Arche, said the project is their biggest since having to restrict workshops through the pandemic.

She said: “It has been a hard year and it’s been a brilliant focus for all of the members, I think they’re feeling really excited about it which is really good.

“Usually the members were used to seeing so much of each other and being able to engage with everyone throughout all the workshops but this year we’ve had to work within restrictions.

“They’ve been so resilient and have just done wonderfully.”

Artists and art lovers alike came together for the opening night of the exhibition on Thursday.

Those who had taken part in the project stood proudly in front of their designs.

Friendship

The theme of friendship was chosen by members as a nod to the importance of relationships throughout tough times this past couple of years.

Everyone who wanted to was invited to create a postcard using any materials they liked to represent their interpretation of friendship.

Miss Holm said: “After such a hard year apart and a year of isolation it was really important to get back to working together, which is a really big part of L’Arche, community, togetherness and building friendships.

“We went for the theme because it ties in with how things have been.”

As well as housing, L’Arche provides four different workshops for people with learning disabilities; lifeskills, candles, gardening and woodwork.

Miss Holm explained that the exhibition represents all the members coming together, even if they can’t do so physically: “With the project it’s quite nice because it means that the end product is all their pieces of artwork coming together to make one big show, whether they can see each other or not.”

See the ability in disability

The members at L’Arche are keen to use the exhibition to abolish myths surrounding the capabilities of those with learning disabilities.

Ms Holm said: “A really important part of L’Arche is the phrase ‘see the ability in disability.’

“I know that’s been quite a relevant topic for a lot of the members there, they’ve been talking about how they’re excited to show the public what they’re capable of and challenge some of those preconceptions that people might have.”

Kim Coats, who took part in the project said: “This will show people that the members here are working hard to achieve our goals.”

The exhibition is available for all to enjoy in the One of a Kind shop in the Eastgate centre until Monday October 18.

All postcards will also be available to purchase for £2.50 and all money made will go back in to L’Arche’s workshops.