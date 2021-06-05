Swanning around: Birds cause traffic holdups on A90

Two swans and their cygnets have led to fowl traffic disruption on one of the north-east’s busiest roads.

The parents and their young were spotted making themselves comfortable in the precarious position of a gully next to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

Police were called to the scene near the Brechin Castle Centre shortly before 4pm today.

One northbound lane of the A90 was closed while officers maintained a watchful eye over the birds before helping them to safety.

Motorists reported seeing the birds comfortable at the side of the road at the time.

Slow traffic was reported in the area while the lane was closed. Both lanes of the A90 were open again about an hour later.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 2.45pm on Saturday, we were made aware of swans on the carriageway on the A90 at Brechin.

“Officers attended and assisted in guiding the swans from the road. They were passed into the care of the SSPCA.”