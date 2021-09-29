Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Sutherland Space Hub tipped as ‘launch pad’ for jobs and economy

By Daniel Boal
29/09/2021, 7:05 pm
An artist's impression of a rocket launch at the proposed Space Hub Sutherland site.

The new satellite launch site will bring huge employment and tourism benefits to the Scottish Highlands, according to a new report.

Commissioned by the Caithness Chamber of Commerce, the report took a deep dive into the economic benefits that the Space Hub would bring Moray and the Highlands.

It is estimated that a Northern Space Cluster could create 740 jobs in the Highlands and Islands and boost the regional economy by £56 million per year by the end of this decade.

‘Critical role’

The report was produced on behalf of the Caithness and North Sutherland Regeneration Partnership, which aims to attract a space business cluster to the North Highlands and Moray.

Ian Ross, Caithness and North Sutherland regeneration partnership chairman said: “As a commercial spaceport, Space Hub Sutherland will play a critical role in bringing income and employment to the North Highland and Moray region.

“It will help to retain highly skilled individuals in the North Highlands and offer opportunities to young people to help stem the flow of depopulation.

“Space Hub Sutherland will unlock further development of the Moray space cluster and support UK and Scottish government objectives for growing the space sector.”

Space Hub Sutherland, which is being developed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), was the first vertical satellite launch site to secure planning permission in the UK and could become Europe’s first continental orbital spaceport.

‘huge vote of confidence’

The economic impact report also estimates that by 2030, the development could support a further 520 jobs in the rest of Scotland, including at space rocket manufacturers Orbex in Forres, and 140 in other parts of the U.K.

All of the reports have been pulled together by Jacobs, a global professional services company.

HIE director of strategic projects David Oxley said: “Jacobs is a world leader in this kind of analysis and their findings are a huge vote of confidence in Space Hub Sutherland.

“Our central aim in developing this project has always been to generate significant benefits for the local community and the wider regional and Scottish economies.

“This is a highly credible report that we believe endorses our vision for a Northern Space Cluster, building upon a commercial spaceport in Sutherland, and the positive impacts it will generate.”

Trudy Morris, chief executive of Caithness chamber of commerce, added: “In addition to the clear economic benefits to the region, this report also demonstrates the capability, flexibility and willingness of the local supply chain to capture opportunities in an exciting new industry.

“With experience in a wide range of energy sectors, our highly-skilled local supply chain is ready and able to engage with the UK space sector as this exciting development proceeds.”

Massive boost to Scotland

The overall benefit of the North Highland and Moray Space Cluster to the UK economy is estimated to be an additional £99m in average annual gross value added, which is a measure of the value of goods and services produced, with £90 million of that generated in Scotland.

The spaceport itself will support more than 40 full-time jobs when fully operational with 12 launches per year.

But Jacobs says more jobs will be created in construction and tourism, with the launches expected to attract an annual total of more than 4,400 visitors, whose spending will boost local hospitality businesses.