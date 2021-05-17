South Bonar public toilets and car park sell for £1 as new facilities proposed

Members of The Highland Council’s Sutherland Committee have approved a community asset transfer application for the South Bonar toilets, picnic area and car park.

The sale was agreed for a sum of £1 to the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust (KoSDT).

The Trust has proposed a series of changes to the facilities to make them more attractive to motorhomes and those looking for places to camp, while also alleviating the expected pressure of increased tourist numbers.

These proposals include the introduction of an e-bike charge point, 5 electric hook-ups for campers, waste facilities for motorhomes, a covered eating area and

upgraded toilet and shower facilities.

Councilor Richard Gale, chairman of the Sutherland Committee, hopes the changes will have a positive influence on the community.

He said: “The enhanced facilities the Trust propose will see reductions to road congestion, littering and human waste from improved toilet and overnight camping provision for visitors to the local community while alleviating pressure from large numbers of tourists in the community.”

South Bonar public toilets were bought by the Community Out West Trust last year in the hopes that they would make the area a popular spot for tourists on the North Coast 500 route.