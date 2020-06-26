Suspect shot dead by police and six people in hospital after incident in Glasgow city centre

The man shot by armed police in Glasgow city centre has died and six people are in hospital including a police officer, it has been confirmed.

Police Scotland assistant chief constable Steve Johnson said: “The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.

“We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street, Glasgow, and would ask people to avoid the area. We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media.”

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, posted on Twitter: “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre.

“Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our colleagues the space to do their jobs.

“Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Hamilton confirmed the injured officer is male.

He said in a statement: “Whilst there is understandable and considerable public interest in the major incident in Glasgow earlier today, our focus at this time is in assisting the family of our colleague who has been seriously injured.

“This is obviously an anxious time for them and we ask that they be left alone as their attentions are very obviously directed towards the care of their loved one.

“Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with our colleague, his family and friends, and all colleagues affected by this incident at this time.”

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “My thoughts are with all those who have been injured in the incident in Glasgow today. My sincere thanks go to our emergency services. The injury of a @policescotland officer is a reminder of the great bravery our police officers show every day as they work to keep us safe.”

She added: “Please follow @policescotland for official updates. Some of the information that has been circulating is unconfirmed/inaccurate – and the situation is serious enough without that. And let’s all keep the injured and their families uppermost in our thoughts.”

The Scottish Police Federation tweeted: “We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed.

“Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service.”

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement: “We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area.

“However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

He added: “After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

A statement from police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow.

“The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Extremely concerning reports about an incident in the West George Street area of Glasgow. My thoughts are with all of those who are involved. Please following the @GreaterGlasgPol advice and avoid the area.”