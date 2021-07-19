Submissions wanted for first film festival for young islanders in Scotland

The Scottish Islands Festival and Screen Argyll have teamed up to launch Our Island Stories – the first film festival for and by young islanders in Scotland.
The event organisers will soon be seeking submissions from filmmakers aged 12 to 25 who are part of Scotland’s island communities.
Submissions of up to three-minute-long films will be open from August 2 to August 14 and the festival will run online on August 28.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe