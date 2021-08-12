Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Strongman siblings Tom and Luke Stoltman praised for putting Invergordon ‘on the map’

By George Mair
12/08/2021, 3:29 pm Updated: 12/08/2021, 3:30 pm
Strongmen brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman have been hailed for being 'ambassadors' for the area

Strongman siblings Tom and Luke Stoltman have been presented with a quaich by Highland Council for putting their hometown Invergordon “on the map”.

Tom Stoltman, 27, won the 2021 World’s Strongest Man Competition in Sacramento, USA, in June, becoming the first competitor from Scotland to win the competition.

Older brother Luke, 36, has also been recognised for his successes, having been crowned Scotland’s Strongest Man five times.

The Stoltman siblings are the only brothers to reach the finals of the World’s Strongest Man contest.

Members of Highland Council’s Easter Ross area committee praised the “inspirational” brothers for their outstanding achievements in the Scottish, UK and World Strongman competitions.

Committee chairwoman Fiona Robertson presented the brothers with an inscribed quaich as a token of appreciation in recognition of their success on behalf of the people of Easter Ross.

She said the pair had very much put Invergordon “on the map”, adding: “They are truly an inspiration to all of us and are such wonderful ambassadors for the Highlands and Easter Ross.

