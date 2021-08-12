Strongman siblings Tom and Luke Stoltman praised for putting Invergordon ‘on the map’

Strongman siblings Tom and Luke Stoltman have been presented with a quaich by Highland Council for putting their hometown Invergordon “on the map”.

Tom Stoltman, 27, won the 2021 World’s Strongest Man Competition in Sacramento, USA, in June, becoming the first competitor from Scotland to win the competition.

Older brother Luke, 36, has also been recognised for his successes, having been crowned Scotland’s Strongest Man five times.

The Stoltman siblings are the only brothers to reach the finals of the World’s Strongest Man contest.

Members of Highland Council’s Easter Ross area committee praised the “inspirational” brothers for their outstanding achievements in the Scottish, UK and World Strongman competitions.

Committee chairwoman Fiona Robertson presented the brothers with an inscribed quaich as a token of appreciation in recognition of their success on behalf of the people of Easter Ross.

She said the pair had very much put Invergordon “on the map”, adding: “They are truly an inspiration to all of us and are such wonderful ambassadors for the Highlands and Easter Ross.

