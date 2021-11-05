Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strong winds force NorthLink Ferries to cancel and amend scheduled sailings

By Lauren Robertson
05/11/2021, 1:10 pm Updated: 05/11/2021, 1:16 pm
NorthLink has amended its shipping schedule for this weekend.

NorthLink Ferries have amended their shipping schedule for this weekend due to strong winds being forecast across the north-east.

The ferry service has announced that Saturday night sailing will not stop in Orkney as planned, instead going straight from Aberdeen to Lerwick.

NorthLink operates ferries between the Scottish mainland and Orkney and Shetland.

On Thursday they announced some changes to their weekend schedule as well as warning travellers that further amendments may be made.

What changes have been made?

The ferry scheduled to leave Aberdeen at 5pm on Saturday evening will now depart at the earlier time of 4pm.

It will sail directly to Lerwick, not stopping in Kirkwall as it usually would, due to the forecast.

Sailings between Scrabster and Stromness across the Pentland Firth have also been changed.

While the 9am ferry from Stromness will leave on schedule, the 12pm ferry back will leave at the earlier time of 11.15am.

It is due to arrive in Stromness at 12.45pm.

The sailing scheduled for later on Saturday are still under review, all latest updates will be shared on the NorthLink website. 