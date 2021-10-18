Stagecoach workers abandon Highland strike action as agreement to ‘unfair’ pay dispute is reached

Strikes on the lifeline bus network in the Highlands have been called off as Stagecoach workers have agreed a resolution to a pay dispute.

Bus firm officials have confirmed today they had reached an agreement with union Unite, bringing an end to threats of industrial action across the north.

The agreement will benefit bus workers in Portree, Thurso, Kirkwall, Inverness, Aviemore and Tain.

No specific details on the agreement have been confirmed, however operators pledge the deal will “secure the long-term sustainability” of the Highlands lifeline bus network.

David Beaton, managing director for Stagecoach Highland said: “We’re very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for local people.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Unite union that has been overwhelmingly accepted by our employees.

“It provides a fair deal for our team and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network in the Highlands.”

Threats of strike action

The announcement by Stagecoach comes just one week after workers backed calls for strike action amidst the ongoing dispute for “unfair” pay.

Around 1,000 members of Stagecoach staff – ranging from drivers to engineering staff and administrative workers – demanded a significant shift in the company’s pay offers.

A settlement had already been agreed with employees in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray before the threat of strikes emerged.

Union workers from Unite Scotland stressed that unless a resolution was found to end the hostile dispute, a nation-wide industrial action by the end of the month would be “inevitable”.

Unite has been contacted to comment.