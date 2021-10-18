Stagecoach workers abandon Highland strike action as agreement to ‘unfair’ pay dispute is reached

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Stagecoach workers abandon Highland strike action as agreement to ‘unfair’ pay dispute is reached

By Michelle Henderson
18/10/2021, 11:47 am Updated: 18/10/2021, 11:48 am
Stagecoach officials confirm they have reached an agreement with union workers following calls from workers over "unfair" pay offers. Photo: DCT Media

Strikes on the lifeline bus network in the Highlands have been called off as Stagecoach workers have agreed a resolution to a pay dispute.

Bus firm officials have confirmed today they had reached an agreement with union Unite, bringing an end to threats of industrial action across the north.

The agreement will benefit bus workers in Portree, Thurso, Kirkwall, Inverness, Aviemore and Tain.

No specific details on the agreement have been confirmed, however operators pledge the deal will “secure the long-term sustainability” of the Highlands lifeline bus network.

David Beaton, managing director for Stagecoach Highland said: “We’re very proud of our team, who do a fantastic job in delivering vital transport connections for local people.

Stagecoach workers across Scotland have banded together to back plans for a strike action amid an ongoing dispute over "unfair" pay.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Unite union that has been overwhelmingly accepted by our employees.

“It provides a fair deal for our team and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network in the Highlands.”

Threats of strike action

The announcement by Stagecoach comes just one week after workers backed calls for strike action amidst the ongoing dispute for “unfair” pay.

Around 1,000 members of Stagecoach staff – ranging from drivers to engineering staff and administrative workers – demanded a significant shift in the company’s pay offers.

A settlement had already been agreed with employees in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray before the threat of strikes emerged.

Union workers from Unite Scotland stressed that unless a resolution was found to end the hostile dispute, a nation-wide industrial action by the end of the month would be “inevitable”.

Unite has been contacted to comment.