News / Scotland

Stagecoach unveil new timetable as bus services bear the brunt of staff shortages

By Michelle Henderson
05/11/2021, 3:29 pm Updated: 05/11/2021, 5:03 pm
Stagecoach Highland are introducing an amended timetable from Monday as more than forty bus services were cancelled today due to staff shortages.

Inverness commuters are facing a third day of disruption to bus services as Stagecoach unveil a new amended timetable to facilitate an increasing reduction in staff numbers.

More than 40 scheduled services across the city have been pulled as the firm battles to keep services running.

Services from one through eight are bearing the brunt of the disruption, leaving customers stranded at a host of destinations across the city.

Officials have confirmed an amended timetable will come into force from Monday to facilitate the reduction in their driving force.

No end in sight

The transport operator first announced changes to their schedule on Wednesday, with more than twenty services cancelled.

Further disruptions were felt by customers on Thursday, as yet more bus services faced the axe.

A Stagecoach Highland spokeswoman said: “Due to an increase in the number of staff requiring to self-isolate we had to cancel some of our services in Inverness over the last week.

“We have made adjustments to our timetables from Monday, November 8 to allow for the reduced number of staff available and all the latest timetables can be downloaded at stagecoachbus.com.”

Find a full rundown of this afternoon’s cancelled Stagecoach’s services below:

No1 service cancellations

4:10pm service from Balloch to Dalneigh

5:51pm service from the city centre to Balloch

5:26pm service from Dalneigh to Inverness city centre

5:50pm service from Balloch to the city centre

No2 cancellations

4:40pm service from Tornagrain to the city centre

6:45pm service from Craig Dunain to the city centre

8:26pm service from the city centre to Craig Dunain

8.51pm service from Craig Dunain to the city centre

No3 cancellations

4:45pm service from Craig Dunain to Oakdene

4:45pm service from the city centre to Oakdene

5:29pm service from Oakdene to the city centre

5:59pm service Oakdene to the city centre

6:20pm service from the city centre to Craig Dunain

No4 cancellations

No4a: 5:45pm service from the city centre to MOL including return

No6 cancellations

No6a: 5:45pm service from the city centre to Milton Crescent including return

6:30pm from the city centre to Milton Crescent including return

No6a: 7.30pm service from the city to Milton Crescent including return

No7 cancellations

6:45pm service from the city to Lochardil including return

No 8 cancellations

5.20pm service from Inverness city centre to Raigmore Hospital including return

6:57pm service from the city centre to Raigmore including return