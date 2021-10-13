Spooktacular window dressing event back for a second year in Tain

The Shine a Light campaign run by the Tain and Easter Ross Rotary is back for a second year encouraging residents to dress up their houses before Halloween.

The idea for residents to dress up their front windows in various Halloween-inspired scenes was put forth last year after the pandemic made guising impractical.

It proved to be popular and so the rotary club is hoping the people of Tain and the Seaboard villages will get involved again.

The event will run from October 18 to 31 with the winner being announced on Halloween.

It is unclear whether guising will be as big as it was pre-pandemic given that Covid cases are still high across Scotland.

However, the Shine a Light campaign gives families a chance to wander past colourful and creative scenes without interacting with others.

Prizes will be awarded for the best displays in three categories – Scary, Funny and Nature – and is designed to add a friendly spirit of competition amongst the residents.

The rotary club is sponsoring the event with free art packs available from the Seaboard Memorial Hall, Meikle Ferry Station, and in Tain, the Art Room and the Tain and District Development Trust Community Hub.