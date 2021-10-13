Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Spooktacular window dressing event back for a second year in Tain

By Ross Hempseed
13/10/2021, 12:43 pm
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Shine a Light Campaign has returned for a second year for Halloween. Picture shows; Window Displays. Tain and seaboard. Supplied by Tain Rotary Date; Unknown

The Shine a Light campaign run by the Tain and Easter Ross Rotary is back for a second year encouraging residents to dress up their houses before Halloween.

The idea for residents to dress up their front windows in various Halloween-inspired scenes was put forth last year after the pandemic made guising impractical.

It proved to be popular and so the rotary club is hoping the people of Tain and the Seaboard villages will get involved again.

The event will run from October 18 to 31 with the winner being announced on Halloween.

An example of last year’s spooky window displays that could be seen around Tain and the Seaboard villages.

It is unclear whether guising will be as big as it was pre-pandemic given that Covid cases are still high across Scotland.

However, the Shine a Light campaign gives families a chance to wander past colourful and creative scenes without interacting with others.

Prizes will be awarded for the best displays in three categories – Scary, Funny and Nature – and is designed to add a friendly spirit of competition amongst the residents.

The rotary club is sponsoring the event with free art packs available from the Seaboard Memorial Hall, Meikle Ferry Station, and in Tain, the Art Room and the Tain and District Development Trust Community Hub.