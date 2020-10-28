SPONSORED: Want a job in wind? Survivex and AIS Training offer free guide with unique insight

Leading UK energy trainers, Survivex and AIS Training, have developed a comprehensive free guide to the wind industry, including invaluable insight into key employers, in-demand skills and forthcoming UK projects.

The guide, which has been produced in partnership with specialist wind recruitment company, Samuel Knight International, is available to download free-of-charge to anyone interested here.

As well as providing an overview of the wind sector and what it’s like to work there, the guide includes a map of the latest UK projects, information on the most in-demand skills, the biggest wind employers, how to find and apply for a job and more.

Both Survivex and AIS Training are specialists in wind training and offer the full range of GWO-approved courses needed to work in the wind sector- everything from basic safety training to specialist skills such as blade repair and slinger signaller. Many of these courses are conveniently packaged into complete training programmes to incorporate all of the essential training certificates at an affordable price.

Survivex received major six-figure investment earlier this year to create an outstanding new wind training facility to match AIS Training’s Renewable Energy Training Centre of Excellence in Newcastle. A recent Global Wind Organisation (GWO) report highlighted that together, AIS Training and Survivex train one in four of the world’s wind trainees and consistently receive delegate satisfaction levels of 99% for the standard of instruction and the facilities.

Charlie Guthrie, 3t Energy Group Marketing Manager, said: “Offshore wind is high on the Government’s agenda at the moment from both an economic and an environmental point of view and developing a skilled workforce to support the industry as it grows is of paramount importance.

“With the current focus on wind projects and wind job opportunities, we are seeing a rise in the number of people interested in working in the sector. As a leading force in wind training since 2015, we have extensive knowledge of how the sector operates.

“We’ve teamed up with a specialist in wind employment – Samuel Knight International – to produce this comprehensive guide to help those wanting to work in the wind sector. Hopefully, it will give people an understanding of the global wind sector employment landscape and provide some useful tips and advice to help pursue a career in wind.

“The guide is downloadable for free and we’re urging anyone interested in the wind sector to take advantage of this useful tool.”

To find out more about the extensive portfolio of wind courses available at Survivex in Aberdeen and AIS Training in Newcastle please visit their website.