SPONSORED: “The Army taught me to ski, showed me the world and made me a better person”

As recruitment for new soldiers begins in the North East, Scott tells why serving with the British Army changed his life and introduced him to his passion for skiing.

While many teenagers spend their years unsure what they’ll end up doing or where they’ll be as an adult, Scott knew from a very early age that the normal 9 till 5 wasn’t for him. Out going and hands on, Scott set his sights on joining the Army and has never looked back.

“I like to get out and get on… I wanted to get away from home, go on operations and travel the world”

After joining the 4 SCOTS, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland., Scott was introduced to skiing. Prior to his time in the Army Scott hadn’t even considered skiing but was quickly introduced to the sport while on exercise and hasn’t looked back since.

“Before I joined the army, skiing is not necessarily something I’d ever even think of trying. So to be able to get the opportunity to try it and learn to love it, has been brilliant.”

Since joining the Army, Scott has travelled to over twenty countries. Skied all over the world and progressed steadily over the last 8 years.

“Overall, I’ve been to about over 20 countries…and I can tell you now, I wouldn’t have touched on 20 if I wasn’t in the Army.”

The Army is now recruiting for new soldiers across the country, and opportunities are available for a wide range of backgrounds.

Like Scott, new recruits will have the chance to travel the world and become a better version of themselves.

He said: “The army has changed me, in a way, it’s made me a better person. I’m more appreciative of the people around me, and that’s something I’m really grateful for.

The Army is currently recruiting throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and will be hosting a number of events throughout the summer.

https://apply.army.mod.uk/what-we-offer/local/scotland

This article was brought to you in association with the Army.

For more information, visit apply.army.mod.uk