SPONSORED: 5 of the best chippies in Scotland

Fish and chips have long-been a popular meal choice for those who want a tasty treat. In Scotland, we are incredibly lucky to have so many good quality fish and chip shops on our doorstep, many of them award-winning. Locally sourced produce is a big draw for fish and chip fans, but it is also the location, excellent customer service, and sustainability of these chippies that keep the customers coming back for more. Here we have selected five of the best chippies in Scotland for you to try…

Cromars in St Andrews is a highly respected, award winning establishment, crowned Scottish Chip Shop of the Year 2018 at the National Fish & Chip awards.

Situated in St Andrews, in the heart of Scotland, Cromars is proud to serve homemade, quality plates of food to its customers every day. Steeped in Scottish history, St Andrews offers a stunning backdrop to the restaurant and takeaway with its winding cobbled streets and majestic sandstone buildings, and it is very proud to have been established in the town. Cromars is a venue where people of all ages can meet up and enjoy each other’s company.

Being located in Scotland, Cromars only uses the finest and freshest local Scottish ingredients, its fish is expertly selected from JK Thomson Fish in Musselburgh, its langoustines are from St Monans, vegetables from Fife and potatoes from Super Fry in Musselburgh. Cromars believe in fresh food, handmade and expertly cooked in the best traditional way – which makes its fish and chips truly the best. Its food is made to order for every type of customer, choose to have your fish battered, breaded or grilled – the choice is yours!

Once you visit Cromars you won’t want to go anywhere else!

Scotland’s No.1 Fish and Chip Takeaway 2017, Fochabers Fish Bar is a family-run traditional fish and chip shop situated in Moray 10 miles outside Elgin, serving the local community of Fochabers and surrounding areas.

It prides itself on delivering the highest quality food cooked fresh to order, delivering excellent customer service and using only the finest produce available throughout the year.

Fochabers Fish Bar is proud to be supplied with fresh haddock from Eat Mair Fish, Buckie, where all fish supplied is fully traceable and accountable. There are more than 150 Scottish vessels registered in the Seafish Responsible Fishing Scheme.

Their potatoes are supplied by Wm Frasers of Aberdeen who source only the finest potatoes available on the market each week. They are prepared with love and care on Fochabers Fish Bar’s premises daily. Every potato is inspected by hand and any blemishes carefully removed before twice frying to ensure you receive the very best chips possible every day of the week.

Quality, customer service, training and sustainability are at the heart of the business.

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips has been declared UK’s No.3 and Scotland’s No.1 in the National Fish & Chip Awards 2019.

The National Fish & Chip Awards aim to celebrate excellence among the UK’s fish and chip industry. With approximately 10,000 entrants, for Low’s to achieve Third Best in the Country is a fantastic achievement. They are assessed on sustainable sourcing, menu innovation, marketing, staff training, and most importantly, the quality of product and service provided to customers.

Alex Walker of Low’s Traditional Fish and Chips in Westhill, was crowned 2nd in the UK and Best in Scotland in the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year Competition, part of the National Fish & Chip Awards.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, who is behind the competition, said: “We’re extremely proud of Alex, who has showcased his skills and talent at every stage of the judging process.

“He is the future of the fish and chip industry and we wish him all the very best of luck in the future.”

Low’s is opening up a second business in Berryden Retail Park later this year.

The Fish Works is a fish and chip takeaway located on the seafront in Largs, specialising in Scottish Seafood made to order.

It has won many awards including: Winner of Best Fish and Chip Shop in Scotland and Best Newcomer at the Dine in Awards 2017; Finalists at the National Fish & Chip Awards 2018; Winner of Taste Our Best Award Scotland 2017, 2018 and 2019; Winner of a Green Tourism Award; Winner of Best High-End Fish and Chip Takeaway at the Lux Food and Drink Awards 2018; Finalist at the Scottish Entertainment Awards for Best Takeaway; Regional Winner for West Coast of Scotland at the Scottish Food Awards and holder of the Fish and Chip Quality Award.

The Fish Works is a family-run business run by husband and wife team Ross and Tiffany Irvin. They had the idea of bringing to Largs somewhere visitors and locals can come to enjoy fresh quality Scottish seafood in a relaxed environment with the best views of Firth of Clyde.

The Fish Works is lucky to have access to the freshest local Scottish ingredients; its fish is expertly selected from Peterhead by its Fish Merchant; and its whole langoustines are landed daily in Largs. The ethos at The Fish Works is to give customers fresh food, handmade and expertly cooked in the best traditional way.

Formerly a derelict Little Chef on the A82 in Tyndrum, The Real Food Café has been serving carefully and locally sourced homemade food in a relaxed environment since 2005.

The café has gathered a huge following over this time and attracts people from all corners of the world for its award-winning fish and chips. Located on the busy A82 trunk road in Tyndrum, the Real Food Café is the perfect halfway house when traveling through the West Highlands, whether it be for a freshly prepared coffee and homemade cake, warming soup on colder days or fish and chips whilst sitting outside on a warm summer’s day.

There is good news for coeliac customers too – as the café has an ‘A’ grade accreditation from Coeliac UK for its gluten free offering, which includes fish and chips, so you can rest assured your meal will be prepared with great care.

The café is a real living wage employer and this is reflected in the warm welcoming manner of the team. The café has its own EV rapid charger, bike racks for traveling guests and welcomes dogs.

The café is currently committed to improving accessibility for disabled people, having recently put all of the team through a disability awareness course.