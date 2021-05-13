Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival: Drams not blocked by Covid as guests from 15 countries log in

From Turriff to Tokyo, 688 guests from 15 countries have logged on to The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival’s first online event.

Guests joined virtual booths hosted by distillery managers, brand ambassadors, and whisky experts, to chat with fellow whisky lovers.

The event saw 2,877 visits to the 20 booths, with guests using 2,254 emojis and enjoying drams from 836 tasting kits.

BenRiach’s global brand ambassador Stewart Buchanan led a tasting of their core range and giving a sneak peek behind the scenes of their new visitor centre in Elgin.

Virtual distillery tours were also high on the agenda for visitors, with tours of Benromach and Tamdhu distilleries the second and third most popular events.

James Campbell, chairman at The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: “This year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival might have been very different from

years gone by, but the distilleries rallied to create one of our most engaging and

internationally visited events in our 21 year history.

“With guests from every corner of the globe from Australia to The Philippines, Canada,

Germany, Mexico, and across the UK, whisky lovers rubbed shoulders with some of

the biggest names in the whisky industry.

“But nothing beats being together to celebrate the world’s largest producing whisky

region. We have our fingers and toes crossed that we can welcome back whisky

explorers in person to the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival from November 3-8

subject to government guidelines.”