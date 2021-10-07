Southern Highlands and Argyll and Bute warned of heavy rain as flood alert issued for regions

The Met Office has warned heavy rain could bring flooding and disruption to travel in parts of west Scotland.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for the western and southern parts of the Highlands, and Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters say rain will spread from the west during Wednesday evening – becoming persistent and heavy at times through Thursday and much of Friday.

Although, there is some uncertainty as to which areas will see the largest totals, rain should gradually turn less heavy during Saturday.

It is expected that the severe weather will cause disruption to transport services in the regions with bus and train journeys taking longer than usual.

The warning came into effect at midnight today and will last until noon on Saturday, October 9.

It has been recently updated by the meteorological body to lower the impact the forecast is expected to have on local communities and extend the area affected northwards to Skye and Lochaber.

Heavy rain to cause localised flooding

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Argyll and Bute, as well as Skye and Lochaber, with heavy and persistent rain expected to cause localised flooding from rivers and small watercourses.

Surface water is also expected to cause disruption to local travel, particularly in known trouble spots.

Sepa has warned this could result in difficult driving conditions and longer journey times.

Residents can stay up to date with the latest updates and flood alerts on Sepa’s website.