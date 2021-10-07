Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Southern Highlands and Argyll and Bute warned of heavy rain as flood alert issued for regions

By Denny Andonova
07/10/2021, 8:48 am
Heavy rain could bring flooding and disruption to travel in parts of west Scotland.

The Met Office has warned heavy rain could bring flooding and disruption to travel in parts of west Scotland.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for the western and southern parts of the Highlands, and Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters say rain will spread from the west during Wednesday evening – becoming persistent and heavy at times through Thursday and much of Friday.

Although, there is some uncertainty as to which areas will see the largest totals, rain should gradually turn less heavy during Saturday.

The yellow warning will affect most parts of southern and western Highlands, as well as Argyll and Bute.

It is expected that the severe weather will cause disruption to transport services in the regions with bus and train journeys taking longer than usual.

The warning came into effect at midnight today and will last until noon on Saturday, October 9.

It has been recently updated by the meteorological body to lower the impact the forecast is expected to have on local communities and extend the area affected northwards to Skye and Lochaber.

Heavy rain to cause localised flooding

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Argyll and Bute, as well as Skye and Lochaber, with heavy and persistent rain expected to cause localised flooding from rivers and small watercourses.

Surface water is also expected to cause disruption to local travel, particularly in known trouble spots.

Flood alert was for Skye and Lochaber, along with a yellow warning for heavy rain.

Sepa has warned this could result in difficult driving conditions and longer journey times.

Residents can stay up to date with the latest updates and flood alerts on Sepa’s website.